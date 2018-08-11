Though Arianators are count downing the days until Sweetener drops on Aug. 17, Ariana Grande‘s fiancé has already listened to the entire album.

The singer, 25, shared a video on Instagram and Twitter Saturday of Pete Davidson revealing his favorite tracks from her much-anticipated fourth album.

“My top 5? ‘God Is a Woman’ because that s— f—- hard. Seriously that s— bangs. That slaps hard,” the Saturday Night Live star, 24, says as he drives he and his fiancée around. In the background, Grande can be heard admirably laughing.

“That and then my song which is called ‘Pete’ which is pretty sick. And then I’ll go ‘R.E.M.’ And then I would go ‘Sweetener’ because it’s just very happy and very fun. And ‘Better Off’ because it’s sick,” he said.

Davidson added, “They’re all sick.”

Also on Saturday, Grande tweeted that she was just as excited about the album as her fans.

“I’m screaming. I jus held the physical copy for the first time,” she wrote.

As the release date quickly approaches, Grande can’t help teasing more music from Sweetener. The most recent preview came in a tweet on Thursday when she teased a 10-second clip of “R.E.M.,” which features the scrapped Beyoncé song “Wake Up.”

Along with the celebration of her newest music project, Grande and Davidson have been in engagement bliss.

On May 21, PEOPLE confirmed that Grande and Davidson had recently started casually dating. Then, just weeks later on June 11, PEOPLE discovered they had gotten engaged after the comedian popped the question with a massive 3-carat diamond ring.

Since taking their romance public this summer, the young couple has moved in together in N.Y.C. and flaunted their love on various dates around the city.

In July, a fan inquired why Grande changed the name of her interlude song from “Pete” to “Pete Davidson” and the pop star replied: “I like the way it looks I love his name and I love him music lasts forever. It’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so I want my love for him and how I feel to be a part of that.”

To promote Sweetener, Grande’s upcoming installment of The Late Late Show‘s recurring Carpool Karaoke segment will air on Aug. 15, and she will be performing “God Is a Woman” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20.