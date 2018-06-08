Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Cuddle Up at Kanye West, Kid Cudi Listening Party

Ariana Grande is really “into” Pete Davidson!

The new couple, both 24, attended Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghost listening party in Los Angeles on Thursday, where they cozied up around the bonfire bash to celebrate the album’s debut.

The Saturday Night Live star took to Instagram following the party to share a cute – but blurry – snapshot with the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer.

“Reborn,” he captioned the photo, with mushroom, lightning bolt and cloud emojis.

The pair — who began dating in May, shortly after Grande’s breakup from rapper Mac Miller — have been using social media to express their affection for one another.

After making their relationship Instagram official on May 30 when Davidson posted a photo of himself and Grande posing in Harry Potter wizard robes, the “Side to Side” singer has kept the wizard theme going. Early Thursday, before the pair hit the party, Grande posted a comical Instagram video of Davidson (who also has multiple Harry Potter tattoos!) bantering with her about the character.

“I don’t know these weird facts that you know,” says the comedian. “They don’t advance the story at all. Like, me knowing what Professor Quirrell’s favorite scarf is, it’s just not what Harry Potter was to me. I’ve seen each movie at least 20 times, I’m sorry I don’t know what, like, Dumbledore’s cat when he was 4’s name is because it just didn’t advance the f—king story.”

However, Davidson does know this: Thursday night was more than just a date night. Rather, it was an affair to honor a friend who made a deep impact on his life.

"He saved my life," Davidson said in 2016 about the rapper. "I would have killed myself if I didn't have Kid Cudi." Noam Galai/WireImage; Joe Scarnici/Getty

Shortly after Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in Oct. 2016 for “depression and suicidal urges,” Davidson credited the rapper for saving him from committing suicide.

“Cudi’s the best out of all of them. He saved my life. I would have killed myself if I didn’t have Kid Cudi,” Davidson said during an interview with The Breakfast Club radio morning show in 2016, where he opened up about his struggles with depression.

“I would have killed myself. Absolutely 100 percent. I truly believe if Man on the Moon didn’t come out, I wouldn’t be here,” he added, referencing Cudi’s 2009 debut album.

Davidson then went on praise the rapper for being so honest in his writing.

“I’ve been in and out of things like that, and I think that’s why a lot of kids my age can relate to Cudi and people love him so much,” Davidson said. “He’s a very emotional dude and he saves all of us. That’s very real and honest and it’s comforting to know that your hero goes through the same stuff you do.”