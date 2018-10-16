Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Had 'Broken Up' Previously Before Ending Engagement: Source

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s weekend split may have seemed sudden, but PEOPLE has learned the breakup wasn’t the first time they had ended things.

“They put on this front of being so happy but there were lots of fights and struggles behind the scenes,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE of the “Into You” singer and the Saturday Night Live star, who recently ended their engagement after dating since May.

A Davidson source tells PEOPLE that this was not the first time the comedian, 24, and Grande, 25, had broken up.

“They’ve gotten into arguments and broken up before and got back together,” the insider says.

PEOPLE confirmed Grande was supporting Davidson at a SNL broadcast, just hours before news of their split went public on Sunday. The two decided to end their engagement over the weekend, TMZ first reported.

“It’s definitely a fresh breakup, but they totally could get back together because who knows with those two,” the Davidson source tells PEOPLE.

The pair’s split comes after Grande has endured a difficult few weeks as she came to terms with the loss of former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died from an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 7. After venting about her emotional exhaustion to her Twitter followers, the star took some time away.

“They’re dealing with things that people wouldn’t have to deal with in a lifetime — an ex-boyfriend reportedly overdosing and having all of this fame and attention,” the Davidson source explains. “These followers and living their lives on social media … it’s a different world.”

Though fans were shocked to learn the breakup news, a Grande source recently told PEOPLE that her inner circle is not. “It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone,” the source says.