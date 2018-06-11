Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s whirlwind romance first started in May and now they are engaged!

While it’s only weeks into their relationship, a source tells PEOPLE that the stars, both 24, bonded over “hardships” including his father Scott’s heroic and tragic death on 9/11 and the aftermath of the terror attack at her Manchester Arena concert last year, which killed 22 people and injured more than 500.

Speaking about the “intimate proposal,” the source says “it was very much just the two of them,” and that Grande and Davidson started talking about the engagement with friends as recently as Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“They’ve both been through hardships so that’s something they definitely have in common,” the source shares, adding, “They’ve both dealt with some dark stuff at a young age.”

The couple — who began dating in May, shortly after Grande’s breakup from rapper ex Mac Miller — have been using social media to express their affection for one another. Davidson also confirmed that he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David in mid-May, around the same time he wrapped his fourth season performing on Saturday Night Live. He will reportedly return to the show when it resumes production in the fall.

“Everyone around them is super supportive and happy that they’ve found love,” the source says.

And the newly engaged pair have also continued to support one another after they opened up about their respective disorders.

“He went through a rough patch a while back but he’s been really happy lately,” the source says about Davidson, who revealed earlier this month that he’s back to drinking and smoking following his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder as well as struggles with anxiety and Crohn’s disease.

Grande previously said she’s battled anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder since the bombing at the Manchester, U.K. concert venue where she was performing in May 2017.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” she told Vogue U.K. for their July issue.

“But, yeah, it’s a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn’t even say anything,” Grande said.

i love u 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 sm 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 ok bye — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 11, 2018

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Grande and Davidson are engaged after several weeks of dating.

For her part, the singer Tweeted a string of monkey emoji along with an “I love you … sm” that many of her followers are taking as her unofficial confirmation.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” an insider told PEOPLE.

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.