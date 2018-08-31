Ariana Grande Says Pete Davidson Asked Her Permission Before Their First Kiss: ‘It Was So Sick’

Ariana Grande isn’t afraid to kiss and tell!

During Thursday’s episode of her pal Nicki Minaj’s Apple Music show Queen Radio, the “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, opened up about her first kiss with fiancé Pete Davidson.

“It was so sick, it was so dope,” Grande said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It was so cute, he asked my permission to kiss me.”

The singer went on to share that while their first smooch “wasn’t like too naughty of a kiss,” the pair’s chemistry was still abundantly clear.

“Definitely there was so much…you know…in there, you know?” she continued. “It was really sweet, but it was also really sexy.”

Grande also went on to explain that in addition to having a strong romantic bond, the pair also share a deep friendship.

“We have a lot of fun. He’s like my best friend,” she gushed. “It just gets better every day.”

Highlighting their similarities, Grande joked, “we’re like the boy and girl version of each other, except he’s 17 feet tall and I’m four inches tall.”

Following the release of her latest album Sweetener, the singer also opened up about the details of Davidson’s low-key proposal.

He popped the question to the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer with a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond, but “he didn’t get on a knee, thank God,” she recalled on the Zach Sang Show. “That would’ve been so googly.”

In a recent interview with GQ, the Saturday Night Live star also shared that he knew he wanted to marry Grande after their first encounter in May. “The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,” he said.

“She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick,’ ” Davidson added.