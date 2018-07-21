Ariana Grande Says She and Pete Davidson Are 'Annoying' After Sharing Cuddly Photo

Ariana Grande is head over heels in love with her fiancé Pete Davidson, but that doesn’t mean she’s unaware of how their constant PDA might appear.

On Friday, the 25-year-old “God Is a Woman” singer posted a black and white photo that appeared to show her and the Saturday Night Live star, 24, snuggling up together in bed.

“My baaaaaby loves me,” she captioned the affectionate snap, adding a cloud emoji, which likely holds special significance for the couple, as they both have the symbol tattooed on their fingers.

However, in an interaction first noticed by Instagram account Comments by Celebs, after Davidson responded that he loved her “more than anything,” Grande candidly replied: “@petedavidson we’re annoying as f—.”

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Throughout their relationship, both Grande and Davidson have made a habit out of exchanging loving back-and-forth remarks with each other underneath their Instagram posts.

Seemingly addressing their prodigious amount of social media shout-outs to each other on Friday, Grande wrote that Davidson was the “king of Instagram returns” after he commented on a photo of the singer from a recent music video shoot, calling her an “icon.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Most TMI, PDA-Filled Moments, Ranked

Showing she’s not afraid to defend their relationship, Grande recently spoke out regarding her decision to include a song titled “Pete” on her upcoming album Sweetener.

“He’s my fiancé. This is my album. I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK,” she wrote to one fan earlier in the week. “I won’t be offended. Still wishing y’all all the love in the world.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Splash

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande’s Tattoo Pays Tribute to Fiancé Pete Davidson’s Father, Who Died on 9/11

And that’s hardly the first time the stars, who got engaged just weeks after they began dating, have had to defend themselves against naysayers questioning their whirlwind romance.

Earlier this month, the Saturday Night Live star received backlash after he shared a snap of Grande wearing his late father’s FDNY badge. The singer previously got Davidson’s father’s badge number tattooed on her foot.

“For ur information that’s not just some girl, that’s my fiancé,” Davidson wrote back in a comment screengrabbed by fans and shared on social media. “She’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much.”