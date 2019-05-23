Ariana Grande Pays Tribute to Manchester Victims on Second Anniversary of Terror Attack

Ariana Grande is honoring the victims of the Manchester bombing attack.

The 25-year-old musician shared a simple bee emoji to her Instagram story on Wednesday, the second anniversary of the terror attack. On May 22, 2017, a bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 at the singer’s Manchester stop of her Dangerous Woman tour.

The worker bee is a well-known symbol for Manchester. After the massacre, Grande even got a bee tattoo behind her ear to pay homage to the U.K. city.

Grande’s mother Joan also honored the victims of the attack.

“All my love Manchester, today and everyday… you are with me always, in my heart and in my mind,” she wrote on Twitter, Wednesday. “To ALL of you who have suffered and still suffer from tremendous loss, trauma or devastating injury.. I love you, I send you a warm hug, today and forever.”

Joan then shared a photo of 22 candles representing the 22 people who were killed in the attack. “In honor of the 22 beautiful angels we lost too soon,” she wrote.

In May 2018, for the first anniversary of the attack, Grande also paid tribute to the victims on social media.

“Thinking of you all today and every day,” the pop star tweeted, alongside a bee emoji. “I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”

Grande also shared an Instagram post of her bee tattoo, captioning it with a simple “Forever.”

“So wish I were there with u all today. u have no idea. love you so v much,” she wrote in another May 2018 tweet.

Following the terror attack, Grande postponed dates of the tour to pay respect to the victims. Then, 12 days later, she returned to the U.K. to perform in the star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert, which she and mega-manager Scooter Braun organized.

Grande channeled her pain into her music, penning “No Tears Left to Cry,” the first single off her album, Sweetener. When she finally released the song — an anthem about picking up ones life after heartbreak — Grande admitted she was still finding her footing after the disorienting tragedy.

“May 22, 2017 will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life,” she said in a letter to fans shared in November.

“Music is an escape. Music is the safest thing I’ve ever known. Music — pop music, stan culture — is something that brings people together, introduces them to some of their best friends, and makes them feel like they can be themselves. It is comfort. It is fun. It is expression. It is happiness. It is the last thing that would ever harm someone. It is safe,” she wrote.

“When something so opposite and so poisonous takes place in your world that is supposed to be everything but that… it is shocking and heartbreaking in a way that seems impossible to fully recover from.”

Grande also opened up about the attack in a 2018 Time cover story.

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world,” she said in the emotional interview. “I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. … I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”

In February, the singer announced that she would be returning to the city to headline the 2019 Manchester Pride Festival in August.

“Manchester babes, I’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. My heart. I cant wait to see u and I love u so so much,” Grande wrote.