Katy Perry Says Ariana Grande Secretly Picked Up Her and Orlando Bloom's Dinner Tab

Ariana Grande knows how to treat her fellow pop stars!

In a recent interview on the Ellen K Morning Show, Katy Perry raved about how she ran into the “7 Rings” singer two weeks prior while out for a sushi dinner with fiancé Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn, when they got an unexpected, generous surprise.

“At the end of my long meal with Orlando and his son, we finished after an hour and a half and we asked for the check and they’re like, ‘Ariana Grande has taken care of it.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh my god! That’s so cool!’ ” said Perry, 34. “Orlando’s son is 8, so I think he was like, ‘Dope.’ “

“Do you think he told all his friends?” asked the host, to which the “Small Talk” singer replied, “I hope so! I told all my friends!”

Image zoom Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry (L); Ariana Grande Daniele Venturelli/Getty; Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Image zoom Katy Perry (L) and Ariana Grande in 2013 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“But that’s such a boss move and it’s just such a cute gesture,” Perry added. “And Orlando was like, ‘Man, I have such mad respect for her.’ She was so kind. I love little things like that. Just grateful for this whole experience.”

It’s no surprise that Perry and Grande are friends, as they have quite a lot in common even aside from their musical superstardom.

Perry’s newest single, “Small Talk,” was co-written by Johan Carlsson, who has worked with Grande in the past on hits like “Dangerous Woman” and “Bang Bang.”

The duo was also present last month (alongside Demi Lovato, another past Carlsson collaborator) at an event in support of democrat Kamala Harris, who’s running for president in the 2020 election.

Elle reports that the event was held at Scooter Braun‘s house in Los Angeles.

Perry's new single "Small Talk" is available now