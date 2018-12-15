Ariana Grande Offers Pete Davidson Support After Alarming Message: 'I'm Not Going Anywhere'

Ariana Grande is offering her support to Pete Davidson.

Shortly after the Saturday Night Live star, 25, posted an alarming message and then deleted his Instagram on Saturday, Grande let her ex-fiancé know that he can count on her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Man i’m so sorry i told a dumb joke,” she wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets, referencing a message directed at Kanye West, which had drawn Davidson’s ire earlier on Saturday.

“I really didn’t mean any harm. all i want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please. my god,” added Grande, also 25.

The singer went on to share that she was “downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything.”

“I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too,” she wrote.

A rep for Grande did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Davidson and Grande split in October. They first started dating in May 2017 and got engaged three weeks later. The couple’s split came amid a difficult time for Grande. Just a few weeks earlier, the singer’s former boyfriend Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

Ariana Grande/Twitter

RELATED: Pete Davidson Says He Doesn’t ‘Want to Be on This Earth Anymore’ and Deletes His Instagram

On Saturday, sharing a screenshot of a note, the SNL star, 25, wrote, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last.”

“All i’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember i told you so,” he continued, adding a single red heart emoji.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Pete Davidson/Instagram

Although reps for Davidson and SNL did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, actor and Davidson pal Jon Cryer went on to write on Twitter that he heard the comedian was at the SNL studio in New York City and “accounted for.”

A public information officer with the New York Police Department also told PEOPLE they sent officers to do a welfare check on Davidson. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Pete Davidson Greg Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Musician Machine Gun Kelly, who also a Davidson pal, tweeted that he was on his way to see Davidson and “make sure he’s good.”

“Im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise,” he wrote. “Can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Asks Fans to ‘Be Gentler’ with Pete Davidson: ‘I Care Deeply’ About His ‘Health’

Earlier on Instagram, Davidson came to West’s defense after the rapper criticized Grande for a joke she made regarding West’s feud with Drake, which West claimed made light of his mental health.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” wrote Davidson, who has borderline personality disorder and has previously spoken about the negative effects bullying has on his illness.

“I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye,” he continued.

Although Davidson did not address Grande by name, he added, “No one should ever point finger at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

Pete Davidson/Instagram

RELATED: Ariana Grande Apologizes After Kanye West Claims She Used His Drake Feud to ‘Promote’ Her Song

On Saturday morning, West, 41, addressed a tweet Grande shared earlier this week, hours before she dropped her new song “Imagine.”

“Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” she wrote on Thursday.

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” West tweeted, before emphasizing that people need to stop treating “mental health” like a joke. (Months after telling the world that he suffered from bipolar disorder, West said in October that he was “misdiagnosed” with the condition.)

“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” West added.

Grande went on to apologize, saying that while the joke was “probably insensitive,” she wasn’t trying to use the feud to promote her song.

“With all due respect, i don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Feels ‘Constantly Bullied’ as Ariana Grande Jokes About Split in New Video: Source

After Davidson posted a lengthy note earlier this month about how he felt bullied by Grande’s fans, the singer implored her supporters to treat him with more kindness.

“I know u already know this but i feel i need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of Davidson’s post. “I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. i care deeply about pete and his health.”

“I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. i’ve learned thru my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials so i do understand,” Grande continued. “but you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. i can promise u that.”

“So please let whatever point you’re trying to make go,” she urged. “I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.