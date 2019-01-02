Ariana Grande Jokes She’s Not Dating for ‘the Rest of This Year / Probably My Life’

In 2018, Ariana Grande endured enough relationship drama to last her a lifetime, it seems.

On New Year’s Day, the 26-year-old pop star joked with a fan about her dating life on Twitter — first by responding to a tweet that included a picture of an article titled, “Who is Ariana Dating NOW?!” with, “Can they tell me too?”

Then, when the fan joked in response, “Spoiler. It’s me!” Grande answered, “Spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions.”

spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

The “Breathing” singer also added a black heart emoji.

In May 2018, Grande ended her relationship with the rapper Mac Miller after two years together. Shortly after the pair split, Grande and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 25, began dating. They were engaged less than two months later.

A few months later, Miller was found dead at age 26 in September after an accidental overdose. As Grande mourned the death of her ex, her whirlwind romance with Davidson also ended, with the pair calling off their engagement in October.

While accepting Billboard’s Woman of the Year award earlier this month, Grande struggled to hold back tears as she touched upon her very tumultuous year.

“I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life,” she said. “I’m not saying that for sympathy, I’m just saying that because I think a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now…and think, ‘She’s really got her s— together,’ Ya know? Like, ‘She’s really on it.’ Like, ‘She’s got it all.’ “

Grande continued: “I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f— I’m doing so yeah, it’s been a very conflicting one.”

The Nickelodeon alum has also been romantically linked to rapper Big Sean and her former back-up dancer Ricky Alvarez. She references both at the beginning of her recent hit single, “Thank U, Next.”