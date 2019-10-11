Ariana Grande, Normani and Nicki Minaj Will Collab On the New Charlie's Angels Soundtrack

Ariana Grande announced she will be back on the soundtrack for Charlie’s Angels, but this time she’s pairing with a new duo.

The “7 Rings” singer dropped the full tracklist for the album on Twitter and Instagram Friday. Grande’s vocals will appear on four different songs. Most notable, however, is the 26-year-old’s singer new collab with Normani and Nicki Minaj on the track “Bad To You.”

While Grande has yet to work with Normani, 23, “Bad To You” adds to a long list of song collaborations between Grande and Minaj, 36, including, “Bang Bang,” “Side to Side,” “The Light Is Coming,” and “Bed.”

Grande shared the preorder link to the soundtrack — which will be released Nov. 1. — on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption about the opportunity to work with so many women on the album.

“Excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project,” Grande wrote along the video post, which played the previously released song, “Don’t Call Me Angel” by Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

“We’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action filled, dream of a soundtrack. these songs are so right for this film! this has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and i’m so excited to see it and scream whenever i hear all my friends’ voices,” she continued.

The album also includes a solo song from Grande as well as a collaboration between the singer and Chaka Kahn, and another with Victoria Monét.

The track “Don’t Call Me Angel” was released on Sept. 13 along with an accompanying music video, which was directed by Grande’s “Thank U Next” collaborator, Hannah Lux Davis.

This marks the second time Cyrus, 26, and Grande have duetted together. In May 2015, the pair released their rendition of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” which went viral and was performed at Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert.

For the video, Cyrus, Grande and Del Rey, 34, transform into dark angels as they wear Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show-esque wings.

The song is full of empowering lyrics about reclaiming the pet name “angel,” like when Cyrus sings, “I make my money, and I write the checks/So say my name with a little respect” while, in the music video, she shows off her boxing skills in the ring.

Charlie’s Angels, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, hits theaters on Nov. 15.