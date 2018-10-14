Ariana Grande Was a No-Show at 'Frustrated' Manager Scooter Braun's Event Before Split News

Shortly before news broke about her split from fiancé Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande opted out of attending a cancer benefit near and dear to her manager Scooter Braun’s heart.

During his speech on Saturday at F—k Cancer‘s Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala in L.A., Braun, 37, acknowledged the singer’s absence before introducing the event’s fill-in performer, Trevor Noah, 34.

“Someone that I am very close to could not be here today because of things that she is going through,” he said, without providing specifics. “She couldn’t be here today, and while I was frustrated, being a manager, my wife, being who she always is, said to me, ‘She needs this time.’ ”

“If people are just here to see her sing and not [wanting to] be here for the cancer foundation, I don’t want them here anyway,” he added.

Grande, 25, was supposed to sing a duet from the hit musical Wicked with original cast member Kristin Chenoweth, as a special gift to Braun’s wife Yael, who founded the organization in 2009 after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Split: Their Most TMI, PDA-Filled Moments, Ranked

Just one day later, PEOPLE confirmed that Grande and the Saturday Night Live star, 24, had called it quits.

“It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source tells PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

The pair decided to end their engagement over the weekend, TMZ first reported on Sunday.

A rep for Grande did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and Davidson’s rep had no comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande on ‘Sick’ First Kiss With Pete Davidson

The couple’s split comes after Grande has endured a difficult few weeks as she came to terms with the loss of former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died from an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 7. After venting about her emotional exhaustion to her Twitter followers, the star took some much-needed time off.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team told PEOPLE in September. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Thankfully, the rest has her on the mend. “I’m feeling sm better lately and this music is sick,” she recently told a fan on Twitter. “I’m so happy i love you.”