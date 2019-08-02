Ariana Grande Dramatically Takes Out Her Love Rivals in New 'Boyfriend' Video with Social House

Don’t mess with Ariana Grande — you might just end up with an arrow through your hand.

The pop star, 26, dropped a new music video on Thursday night for her song “Boyfriend,” which features the duo Social House, made up of Pittsburgh natives Michael “Mikey” Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson.

In the video, Grande and Foster play jealous lovers who have yet to define their relationship… but clearly don’t want to see the other dating — or even flirting — with anybody else.

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis and produced by Brandon Bonfiglio, the music video features Grande and Foster at a luxurious party (Anderson gets to be their third wheel) — and both are trying to play it cool.

The lovers take turns trying to get the other to spot them chatting up someone else, and when Grande spots Foster getting a little too close with another girl, she takes matters into her own hands jumping on her and throwing her to the ground.

But that girl is lucky compared to the next woman to talk to Foster, who has an arrow shot right into her hand.

“You ain’t my boyfriend (boyfriend)/ And I ain’t your girlfriend (girlfriend)/ But you don’t want me to see nobody else/ And I don’t want you to see nobody,” Grande sings in the chorus.

The drama continues as Grande later dances with another guy at the same party. It’s then Foster’s turn to take action, and he tears the guy’s heart right out and offers it to Grande. While the dramatics are going down, Anderson looks on in confusion.

Grande is so overcome by Foster’s gift that she shoots heart-shaped lasers out of her breasts, causing her beau to smile.

Image zoom Mikey Foster, Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Youtube

Image zoom Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Youtube

RELATED: Ariana Grande Raves About Jim Carrey After Filming Kidding Guest Spot: ‘This Was a Dream’

“If you were my boyfriend/ And you were my girlfriend/ I probably wouldn’t see nobody else/ But I can’t guarantee that by myself,” the lyrics continue.

By the end of the video, Grande and Foster are so infatuated with one another that they destroy a bathroom during a steamy make-out session.

Anderson then walks in on them, causing Grande to abruptly stop kissing Foster, but by this point, Anderson seems so used to their antics that he shrugs and walks away.

Image zoom Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Youtube

Image zoom Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Youtube

RELATED: Why Ariana Grande — Who Is Nominated for 10 VMAs — Might Not Be Able to Attend the Awards Show This Year

“Boyfriend” comes on the heels of Grande’s Thank You, Next album, which she released earlier this year after her breakup with Pete Davidson.

The star has also been dealing with the death of her ex Mac Miller, who died of an accidental overdose last September.

The star is currently traveling on her Sweetener world tour. She has a show in Chicago this weekend before heading onto the European leg of the tour and returns to the States with performances in New York in November.