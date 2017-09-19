Ariana Grande Nearly Falls on Stage: 'You Landed Like a Pro!' Says Her Mom

This could have really hurt.

In a new video Ariana Grande shared on social media Tuesday, the singer came this close to falling down during a performance.

“Can’t believe we made it to the second to last show w/o me slipping on that slippery ass stool honestly I’ll take it,” the singer, 24, said of a new Instagram clip from her Dangerous Woman tour stop in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday.

Grande rebounded with a smile — and her proud mother noticed. “This is such a wonderful clip though…fans so concerned screaming, your adorable laughs & then Perfect Singing & you landed like a pro!! Xo,” tweeted Joan Grande in response to the video, above.

The “One Last Time” singer is expected to wrap up her extensive trek in Hong Kong on Thursday, nearly four months after her Manchester Arena show in the U.K. became the site of a deadly terror attack on May 22. Honoring the 22 people who were killed and dozens who were injured, Grande returned to Manchester in early June and threw a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester, raising more than $3 million for the Manchester Emergency Fund.