Scooter Braun Talks Ariana Grande's Upcoming Tour as He Reveals Music Is Her 'Therapy'

The Sweetener tour is here, and Ariana Grande‘s star manager Scooter Braun couldn’t be prouder.

At Pencils of Promise‘s 10th anniversary gala in New York honoring his brother, Adam Braun, the talent manager told PEOPLE that Grande was “ready” to go on tour, despite the hardships of her last few months.

“Ariana expresses herself through her music and that will always be her therapy and her home,” Braun— who reps Grande as well as Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, Dan + Shay and more — told PEOPLE.

Grande announced the dates of the tour on Twitter Thursday. The four-month string of concert dates will kick off on March 18, 2019 at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York before traveling to major cities across the country including Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Miami and Atlanta.

Grande, 25, has had a lot of highs and lows over the past few months. She and fiancé Pete Davidson recently called it quits, nearly five months after the Saturday Night Live star, 24, proposed in June. Davidson famously popped the question only weeks after they began dating, following Grande’s May breakup from rapper Mac Miller, who died in September of a suspected drug overdose at age 26.

Grande fans were worried about her last month when she tweeted, “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.”

“Ariana is an extremely strong, incredible person and I think she’s shown the world that,” Braun told reporters at the event. “Every person deserves time for a little bit of privacy. Whatever she’s going through, she has an amazing way of triumphantly coming back with incredible records that last forever.”

Grande also teased the possibility of a new album, only a few months after she released Sweetener, writing in a series of tweets, “i love sweetener sm” “but yea i’m v excited for dis next one too.”

“Whenever I hear she teased anything online, I have a heart attack,” Braun told reporters about the possibility of a new album. “I’ll let her do the teasing — I’ll do the planning!”