Three widely popular female artists seem to be gearing up for the reveal of one epic collaboration.

On Wednesday, both Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande teased fans on Twitter with a quick 14-second video with the logo of the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film reboot, with Cyrus, 26, tagging Lana Del Rey, hinting to fans that all three women were apparently joining forces for the project.

“Trailer tomorrow @charliesangels,” Grande, 26, wrote in her tweet, tagging the official Charlie’s Angels Twitter account.

Cyrus also shared the quick video, writing, “WE ARE COMING!” and tagging the film’s account, Grande and Del Rey, 34, who stayed mum on Twitter about the exciting reveal.

The Charlie’s Angels account shared the video, and like Grande, noted that the trailer would be coming tomorrow.

RELATED: ‘Ella, Kristen, Naomi.’ Elizabeth Banks Shares Charlie’s Angels Behind-the-Scenes Pic

The film, which is set for release in November, will star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the reboot’s leading ladies.

The Charlie’s Angels collaboration is not the first time that Cyrus and Grande have teamed up before. In 2017, the “Younger Now” singer joined Grande for the Manchester benefit concert, following the bombing that occurred during Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour.

Both women have also been enjoying a surge of success as of late. Grande is currently on her Sweetener Worldwide Tour, which runs until December and consists of her hit albums Sweetener and Thank u, Next, the latter of which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images

RELATED: Ariana Grande Celebrates Her 26th Birthday Surrounded by Loved Ones — and Cake!

Cyrus, meanwhile, made headlines when she returned to television in an episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror.

On May 31, she released an EP titled She is Coming, which is the first of three that will complete her next album, She is Miley Cyrus, expected for release in late 2019.

Image zoom Lana Del Rey Lester Cohen/Getty

RELATED: Lana Del Rey Retires Harvey Weinstein-Inspired Song ‘Cola’ Anymore After Sexual Harassment Scandal

Del Rey, meanwhile, kept a lower profile as of late, but just last week, the “Summertime Sadness” singer announced her next studio album, Norman F—— Rockwell, would be released in August.

Thus far, she has released three singles from the album: “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice Beach” and “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman like Me to Have – but I Have It.”