Ariana Grande Spotted Linking Arms with Rumored Flame Mikey Foster During Disneyland Date

Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster are still going strong.

On Saturday, the two were spotted enjoying a double date with a second couple at Disneyland in Los Angeles. Grande and Foster, who were reportedly at the amusement park for about two hours, were seen riding fan favorite attractions in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. They also reportedly hopped on the Guardians of the Galaxy ride several times.

During their time at Disneyland, the pop star stayed close to her man and never left his side. Grande, who was seen walking arm-in-arm with Foster throughout the theme park, was dressed casually. She wore gray sweatpants and an oversized black hoody which she paired with high heel black boots.

Foster went for a casual look as well. The musician sported a purple varsity jacket, T-shirt, sneakers and what appears to be light blue jeans.

Image zoom Ariana Grande, Mikey Foster and others Marksman/MEGA

RELATED: Frankie Grande Talks Double Dates with Sister Ariana and ‘Really Sweet’ Collaborator Mikey Foster

Dating rumors began swirling around the pair after Foster shared a sweet birthday tribute to Grande on his Instagram in June.

“Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer,” he wrote. “I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday 💙”

Fans began speculating a possible romance in the comments.

“Y’all so cute it’s actually painful,” one person wrote. “Are u datin’?” another asked. A third person added, “WHAT IN THE WORLD…I THINK Y’ALL ARE ACTUALLY DATING NOW😂😂😂”

Image zoom Ariana Grande Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

RELATED: Is Ariana Grande Dating Social House’s Mikey Foster 10 Months After Pete Davidson Split?

In September, the songstress’ older brother Frankie Grande opened up about his sister’s rumored new flame at The Game Changers premiere in Los Angeles.

“I love Mikey, I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented, so kind and so caring, he’s a great guy,” Frankie told reporters.

“We had a double date night the other night, it was a lot of fun,” he said, adding that the double date was actually “game night with board games.”

Shortly after, he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single.”

Image zoom Mikey Foster and Ariana Grande Mary Clavering/Getty Images; John Shearer/Getty Images

In a statement to PEOPLE, he added: “Ariana and Mikey Foster are not in an official relationship, and my comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally. Hale and I were on a date, which is why I referred to it as a double-date when we had plans with them, without realizing what the term insinuated about THEIR relationship outside of my own. It was literally four people meeting up as friends, and I would never comment on something so personal about her life anyway.”

However, a source told PEOPLE in August that Ariana and Foster, who are longtime music collaborators, had struck up a romance.