Ariana Grande Asks Fans to 'Be Gentler' with Pete Davidson: 'I Care Deeply' About His 'Health'

Ariana Grande wants her fans to be kinder to the man she feels “irrevocable love” toward: her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.
On Monday, the Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, shared a note on Instagram about the online and in-person bullying he has experienced. “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this,” Davidson said.
PEOPLE confirmed in June that Davidson had popped the question to Grande after weeks of dating, and the duo called it quits in October.
Alongside a screenshot of Davidson’s Monday post, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, asked her fans to not be part of the problem on her Instagram story.
RELATED: Ariana Grande Covers Up Ex Fiancé Pete Davidson Tattoo with Tribute to Late Mac Miller
“I know u already know this but i feel i need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,” she started. “I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. i care deeply about pete and his health.”
“I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. i’ve learned thru my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials so i do understand,” Grande continued. “but you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. i can promise u that.”
“So please let whatever point you’re trying to make go,” she urged.
In November, Grande dropped her breakup track “Thank U, Next,” which expresses gratitude for her past romances with dancer Ricky Alvarez, rapper Big Sean, Davidson and the late musician Mac Miller, and looks to the future.
In her teen flick-inspired music video, Grande apologized to Davidson by writing “sry I dipped,” “HUUUUUGE” and “I love u always” in a Mean Girls-style Burn Book.
“I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point,” Grande concluded in her Instagram story post this week.
In his Monday social media statement, Davidson elaborated on the pain he is feeling.
“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” Davidson said. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it is truly mind boggling.”
A source previously told PEOPLE that Davidson didn’t originally intend on speaking out publicly — until a waiter in a restaurant put “Thank You, Next” on while the star was there, and started filming him.
“It’s just ridiculous and mean,” the source said. “His feelings were genuine and hers seem to be just part of some plot point.”
“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” said Davidson, who has been open about his borderline personality disorder.
“To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you,” he added.
“The whole story is not out there and people are bullying Pete for something that is not his fault,” a source told PEOPLE. “This is definitely bullying, her fans are continuously bullying him. He has a mental illness and no one seems to care about that.”
The source said that a waiter in a restaurant turned on Grande’s song and filmed Davidson’s reaction. “It’s just ridiculous and mean,” the source explained. “His feelings were genuine and hers seem to be just part of some plot point.”
RELATED: Ariana Grande Shares Emotional Letter She Wrote to Fans After Manchester Bombing
In November, Grande’s manager Scooter Braun spoke out about the situation. “Stop the bulls—,” Braun wrote in response to a Grande fan who criticized Davidson, according to E! News.
“It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude,” Braun wrote. “No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well.”