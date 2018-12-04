Ariana Grande Asks Fans to 'Be Gentler' with Pete Davidson: 'I Care Deeply' About His 'Health'

Ariana Grande wants her fans to be kinder to the man she feels “irrevocable love” toward: her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

On Monday, the Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, shared a note on Instagram about the online and in-person bullying he has experienced. “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this,” Davidson said.

PEOPLE confirmed in June that Davidson had popped the question to Grande after weeks of dating, and the duo called it quits in October.

Alongside a screenshot of Davidson’s Monday post, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, asked her fans to not be part of the problem on her Instagram story.

“I know u already know this but i feel i need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,” she started. “I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. i care deeply about pete and his health.”

“I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. i’ve learned thru my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials so i do understand,” Grande continued. “but you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. i can promise u that.”

“So please let whatever point you’re trying to make go,” she urged.

In November, Grande dropped her breakup track “Thank U, Next,” which expresses gratitude for her past romances with dancer Ricky Alvarez, rapper Big Sean, Davidson and the late musician Mac Miller, and looks to the future.

In her teen flick-inspired music video, Grande apologized to Davidson by writing “sry I dipped,” “HUUUUUGE” and “I love u always” in a Mean Girls-style Burn Book.

“I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point,” Grande concluded in her Instagram story post this week.

In his Monday social media statement, Davidson elaborated on the pain he is feeling.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” Davidson said. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it is truly mind boggling.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Davidson didn’t originally intend on speaking out publicly — until a waiter in a restaurant put “Thank You, Next” on while the star was there, and started filming him.

“It’s just ridiculous and mean,” the source said. “His feelings were genuine and hers seem to be just part of some plot point.”