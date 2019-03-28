Ariana Grande Gets Candid About Mental Health — and Reveals She's Releasing a New Song

Ariana Grande is opening up about her busy music release schedule and how it has affected her mental health.

The pop star, 25, spent Wednesday night interacting with fans on social media in between stops on her Sweetener World Tour. Though Grande has released two albums in the last year (Sweetener and thank u, next), she revealed on Wednesday night that she’s also dropping a new song with singer and songwriter Victoria Monét.

“Man, let’s drop it tomorrow night,” Grande tweeted at Monét on Wednesday, referencing their new single. “We need to celebrate tbh! Life too short and too sweet rn.”

man, let’s drop it tomorrow night @VictoriaMonet 🖤 seven rings is ab to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too…. we need to celebrate tbh ! life too short and too sweet rn. 🧚🏼‍♂️ hmmmmmmm. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 28, 2019

After Grande posted her message, she then retweeted a fan who praised the singer for releasing music on her own schedule.

“Ariana saying f— the rules and deciding to release music whenever the f— she wants / it feels right,” the fan wrote. “Best decision she ever made.”

Grande responded to the fan, saying, “It feels sm healthier & sm more authentic & rewarding. regardless of the outcome, i prefer this bc it’s real & feels happy. no games. i love music. i love the ppl i make it w. these past few months made me fall in love w this job all over again. so thank u sm for being down.”

Monét and Grande then revealed that the new single would drop on Monday, as Grande explained the song was “not mastered or ready” yet.

“I’m so tired hooray monday i love monday,” Grande tweeted.

Grande also opened up about her mental health in a since-deleted Instagram story screengrabbed by Daily Mail, thanking fans for supporting her “random, impulsive and excessive music releases.”

The star reportedly wrote, “Jus [sic] saying, thanks for being supportive of my random, impulsive and excessive music releases. The first few years of this were really hard on my mental health and energy.”

“I was so tired from promo trips and was always losing my voice and never knew what city I was in when I woke up,” she added, according to the outlet. “It was so much. It was worth it and I am grateful for everything I learned and accomplished when I did things that way, of course.”

According to the screengrab, Grande continued: “But I just feel so much more connected now and yeah… If I feel like I’m able to make special things with my incredible friends quickly, why not share them right away?”

“It’s a very dope feeling and has breathed so much air back into my lil lungs. Thank u thank u,” she finished.