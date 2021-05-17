Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in 'Tiny and Intimate' Wedding Ceremony

"They got married," the singer's rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have tied the knot!

"They got married," Grande's rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

TMZ was first to report that the ceremony occurred at the couple's home in Montecito, California. "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," a source tells PEOPLE. "It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."



Ariana Grande and fiance Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez | Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande, 27, announced her engagement to Gomez, a 25-year-old real estate agent, in December when she posted a photo of her ring along with the caption, "Forever n then some." They started dating in January 2020 and spent the pandemic social distancing at her L.A. home.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Grande shared a collection of personal photos with Gomez in early April. "!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u," she captioned the romantic snaps.

The sweet tribute came about a month after the couple was spotted on a rare date night in Los Angeles. The pop star and Gomez often keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

"He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private," a source previously told PEOPLE.

The Voice coach and her now-husband's relationship got serious while quarantining in L.A. amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They first made their relationship official when they appeared in the music video for Grande's song with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U" in May, followed by a series of photos in June on Instagram.

Her family is also "very happy" about their engagement, an insider previously told PEOPLE.