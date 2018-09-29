Ariana Grande Makes Sweet 'Love Locks' for Pete Davidson, Her Dog and Family Members in N.Y.C.

Ariana Grande has never been shy about letting her loved ones know how important they are to her.

On Friday, the 25-year-old musician stopped by Spotify’s new Sweetener pop-up in New York City, giving fans a sneak peek at the immersive experience, which will only be open on Saturday and Sunday.

While each room of the exhibit is dedicated to a different song on Grande’s latest album, the space dedicated to the interlude named for her fiancé and “soulmate” Pete Davidson might be the sweetest of them all.

In that room, fans are invited to create their own love locks, an affectionate term describing a lock with the names or initials of two people in love written on it.

The “God Is a Woman” singer went on to create three love locks of her own: one for the Saturday Night Live star, one for her dog Toulouse and one with the initials of four members of her family: her mother, brother and grandparents.

Showing her fans exactly what to expect in the room, Grande began by sharing a shot of an empty fence and a sign attached to a nearby wall.

“Grab a love lock and inscribe your name alongside the name of someone who’s special to you — your boyfriend or girlfriend, your best friend, your sister, your dog, or even the guy who delivers your favorite pizza,” the sign reads. “Affix your personalized padlock to the fence and seal your bond forever.”

Following the instructions, Grande began by writing both her and Davidson’s initials on a lock.

Next, Grande writes the name of her puppy alongside a big heart on one lock, while finding space on a heart-shaped lock for the initials of her mother, Joan Grande, her brother, Frankie Grande, her grandmother, Marjorie Grande (better known to fans as Nonna), and her late grandfather, Frank Grande.

The singer went on to share a shot of all three locks on the fence, which fans will be able to see for themselves at the pop-up.

While Grande went on to change her plans to appear on SNL‘s season premiere this weekend, the pop-up would have coincided with a performance on the show.

During this week’s Origins With James Andrew Miller podcast, SNL‘s producer Lorne Michaels explained that Grande was their first choice.

“We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago,” Michaels said during the interview, which was previously recorded.

“And then Kanye [West] stepped up, so he’ll be there,” Michaels added.

West was confirmed as the premiere’s musical guest on Sept. 17.

In addition to dropping out of SNL, Grande opted to skip the Emmy Awards earlier this month as she continues to heal after a number of tragic events. Davidson also did not attend the event.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” Grande’s team said in a statement. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

The awards show came 10 days after Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an apparent overdose at 26 years old. She previously opened up about coping with anxiety and PTSD after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 in a terrorist attack at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman Tour in May of 2017.