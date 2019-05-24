Ariana Grande's New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure is Making Some Fans Upset: 'Who Is That?'

Ariana Grande fans are a little confused.

On Monday, Madame Tussauds revealed what the pop star’s newest wax figure looks like, and to say that some fans think it missed the mark would be an understatement.

“Doesnt really look like her but okay,” one fan posted on Twitter in response to the Madame Tussauds tweet showcasing Grande’s figure, which will be on display at the London location for five weeks.

In addition to unveiling Grande’s wax likeness, the wax museum wrote, “You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday 💁💕.”

The company previously asked Twitter users to help determine which style to use for the new figure, allowing fans to vote between “Classic Ari,” “Sassy Ari” or “Princess Ari.” The winning “Classic Ari” style involved the pop star’s signature high pony tail, baggy sweatshirt and over-the-knee boots.

“Calling all Arianators! The kween herself is joining our line-up this summer (for a limited time only!) but we need your help choosing our favourite Ari-inspired style for her figure! Comment your fave below to cast your vote,” they tweeted back in April.

While Madame Tussauds claimed to have “nailed” her style, many fans found the facial features and makeup a little off.

One fan even took the time to create a pros and cons-style list, writing, “This ain’t … it.”

Other fans tried to soften the blow a little bit. One wrote, “Nothing against the work, but … that’s really bad …”

“doesn’t even slightly resemble her… wyd,” another tweeted. While yet another fan simply wrote, “that’s not ariana.”