Ariana Grande's New Madame Tussauds Hollywood Wax Figure Is Spot On

Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveiled the new wax-figure of Ariana Grande on Thursday

Ariana Grande is the latest star to be immortalized in Madame Tussauds with a wax figure — and it's spot on.

On Thursday, Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveiled the singer's new wax figure during a penthouse rooftop party at the Roosevelt Hotel, giving fans the experience of pouring "bottles of bubbles" and taking selfies with the starlet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You want it? We got it. Ariana Grande has arrived at Madame Tussauds Hollywood," the popular wax museum captioned their announcement, a nod to Grande's hit song, "7 Rings."

Ariana Grande Credit: Courtesy of Madame Tussauds Hollywood

The wax figure is dressed in a black lace Oasis two-piece and glittery platform heels, paired with an oversized feather jacket draping off her shoulders, inspired by the outfit Grande wore in the "Rule the World" music video alongside rapper 2 Chainz. The figurine is also posed in a pink-themed set reminiscent of her "7 Rings" music video with a pyramid of champagne glasses.

The pop star's wax figure might make fans do a double take, including spot on details from her dimples to her finger tattoos. Visitors can visit Grande's life-size wax figure in the A-list room along with other stars at the Hollywood Boulevard museum.

Ariana Grande Credit: Courtesy of Madame Tussauds Hollywood

But this isn't the 27-year-old's first wax figure. In 2019, Madame Tussauds London revealed its limited-edition wax figure of the "Positions" singer, saying they "nailed" her signature look before many fans of Grande noted it didn't resemble her.

Grande commented on the wax figure on social media at the time saying, "I just wanna talk." But it looks like notes were taken for Grande's latest debut after the singer's wax figure was "highly requested."