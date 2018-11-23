Ariana Grande Pays Tribute to Mac Miller on First Thanksgiving After His Death: 'You're V Missed'

Holidays can be hard for those missing a loved one, and this Thanksgiving, Ariana Grande‘s thoughts were with her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

On Thursday, the “God Is a Woman” singer shared a poignant Facebook memory from 2017, when she and Miller were giving thanks together. Decked out with festive emojis, the image showed the pair nuzzling heads. “A pie,” she had captioned it the year before. Now she added a new caption: “You’re v missed.”

Grande has previously shared several tributes to her ex since his sudden drug-related death on Sept. 7. Breaking her silence the next day, the singer posted a black-and-white photograph of the rapper on Instagram on Sept. 8.

A few days later, Grande shared a video of herself and Miller laughing together with the caption, “I adored you from the day I met you when i was nineteen and I always will.”

“I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do,” Grande continued. “You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else.”

In October, a week after it was announced that Grande and SNL comedian Pete Davidson had called off their engagement., she posted a video to her Instagram story of Miller getting ready on Oscars night.

In the video, Miller — standing alongside who appears to be Grande’s mom, Joan, and her grandmother, Nonna — gets his tuxedo jacket sleeve fixed, while watches an Elton John interview on television.

“I should’ve worn that for the night,” Miller says, referencing the singer’s burgundy coat, pink diamond-studded sunglasses, and colorful pendant.

After making the comment, he turns towards Grande and laughs when he realizes she was recording the sweet moment.