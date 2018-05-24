Ariana Grande Says Mac Miller's Explicit Song 'Cinderella' Is About Her and Twitter Is Shook

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller may have gone their separate ways, but one aspect about their relationship will forever be immortalized in song.

While defending herself against accusations that she is responsible for ex-boyfriend Miller’s recent DUI arrest, Grande revealed on Wednesday that the rapper’s song “Cinderella” is actually about her.

The news had the heads of Arianators spinning, as “Cinderella” — off of Miller’s latest album, The Divine Feminine — is filled with explicit lyrics about the couple’s more intimate moments in the bedroom.

“You in my dreams, that’s why I sleep all the time / Just to hear you say I love you, just to touch you,” Miller, 26, raps in one of the more PG-rated lines.

On Twitter, fans shared screengrabs of their shock alongside selections of Miller’s lyrics.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Getty

Many celebrated Grande’s sexual agency.

“Reading the lyrics to ‘Cinderella’ by Mac Miller after finding out it’s about Ariana Grande, Ariana is a freak confirmed,” wrote one user.

I mean I’m not surprised Miss Grande is a freak you know since we got everyday, side to side, etc but whew! The lyrics of Cinderella are just filthy. The good sis Ariana has these men WHIPPED! pic.twitter.com/nPAmuURTSK — BΔK (@ghostandhaunted) May 23, 2018

cinderella really about ariana grande wow a whole freak — miguel (@datmig) May 23, 2018

HOLD UP cinderella was about you? pic.twitter.com/0Q55ASzgJ6 — a hollaback girl (@wavemami) May 23, 2018

out of all the songs in divine feminine how can only CINDERELLA be about ariana grande — acura integurl (@nochillthalia) May 24, 2018

Reading the lyrics to ‘Cinderella’ by Mac Miller after finding out its about Ariana Grande. Ariana is a freak confirmed pic.twitter.com/CDx3PR3WHn — Rhys Callow (@Rhys_callow) May 23, 2018

cinderella is about u I- 💀🙈 pic.twitter.com/0n74VfmyO2 — SHE CAME FOR OUR WIGS (@Arimoonlightba4) May 23, 2018

Me: Twitter: Cinderella by Mac Miller is about Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/SjKQDS4sxG — · . ˚ ⋆ (@havenawright) May 23, 2018

When you realized Cinderella was about Ari like… Guuuuurl u nasty 😏 @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/CowhGWo0t0 — Moonlightbeaaaa♥️ (@Alicetrotttier) May 24, 2018

Grande, 24, and Miller first went public with their relationship in September 2016 — three years after they collaborated on her hit single “The Way.”

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed they amicably split but will remain friends.

“Ariana and Mac officially broke up right after Coachella weekend, but they ultimately struggled for a long time with their relationship, and it was basically over last year,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

After news of their split broke, Grande addressed the breakup on Instagram, writing: “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande Instagram

Meanwhile last week, Miller (real name: Malcolm McCormick) was arrested and charged with DUI and hit and run in the San Fernando Valley after he hit a utility pole with his Mercedes-Benz and fled the scene.

After a Twitter user blamed her for Miller’s troubles, Grande clapped back — explaining that she still supports Miller and always has.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” she wrote in a lengthy statement. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s— together is a very major problem.”

“Let’s please stop doing that,” she continued. “Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed Grande recently started seeing SNL star Pete Davidson, when the same source revealed the relationship “just started,” noting “it’s very casual.”

Sunday, Grande performed her new single “No Tears Left to Cry” — off her upcoming album Sweetener, due July 20 — at the Billboard Music Awards; following the show, an onlooker told PEOPLE Grande and Davidson looked “lovey-dovey” and “smitten” while hanging out backstage.