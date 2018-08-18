Ariana Grande Reveals Just How Low-Key Pete Davidson's Proposal Was — 'He Didn't Get On a Knee’

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s engagement story is far from the norm.

While the pair got engaged after just a few weeks together, the 24-year-old pop star has revealed she never planned on getting married until she met Davidson.

“I’m not like a very traditional person so the fact that I’m getting married is something I never even saw coming. I never saw that coming, I never wanted that,” Grande said on the Zach Sang Show.

“I was like, ‘F— that, there’s no point,’ like what’s the point? Then I kind of understood it once I found the right person,” she added.

After getting together with Davidson, 24, everything happened rather quickly.

Davidson revealed he wanted Grande to be his wife after their first encounter in May. “The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,” the Saturday Night Live star told GQ in a recent interview.

“She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick,'” Davidson told the publication.

So, just weeks later, Davidson popped the question to the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer with a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond. However, it wasn’t exactly in a conventional way.

“He didn’t get on a knee, thank God,” Grande recalled on the Zach Sang Show. “No, that would’ve been so googly.”

Now that they’re engaged, the couple isn’t exactly rushing to the altar, according to the Sweetener hitmaker, who teased the date of her wedding.

“Soon enough,” Grande revealed during her interview with Ebro Darden for Apple’s Beats 1.

Grande said that she would “probably” take Davidson’s last name, but it may only be temporary.

“I feel like I’d like to just eventually be Ariana. It’s got a ring to it. I have to keep Grande because my grandpa was so proud of our name,” she said of the beloved family member, who died from cancer in July 2014.

One thing she does know for sure: becoming a mom.

“Eventually, I want down the line, probably, like, three kids,” Grande also shared.