Ariana Grande Says She Loves Pete Davidson 'Like Kanye Loves Kanye' Before He Slams West on SNL

Ariana Grande has quite the sense of humor.

Shortly before her fiancé Pete Davidson slammed Kanye West on Saturday Night Live, Grande illustrated the depths of her affection for the comedian by using a lyric from one of West’s songs.

While appearing to watch SNL’s opening credits on Saturday night, Grande shared a video on her Instagram Story documenting the moments when Davidson appeared onscreen.

Alongside his smiling face, the 25-year-old “God Is a Woman” singer wrote, “I love you like Kanye loves Kanye,” a line which the rapper, 41, previously used in his 2016 song “I Love Kanye.”

Grande also went on to share an image that appeared to show the SNL star, 24, wearing a suit backstage. Adorning the image with signs of her affection, Grande added two hearts and a happy-looking cat.

Earlier this summer, the pair attended West’s listening party for his collaborative album with Kid Cudi, but on Saturday’s episode of the long-running comedy show, Davidson spoke out against the pro-Donald Trump rant West delivered during the show’s premiere.

“Speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here, and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” Davidson, who previously called the SNL alumnus “a genuinely bad, racist person,” said during the show’s Weekend Update segment.

Pete Davidson and Kanye West NBC

Davidson went on to address West’s “Make America Great Again” hat, which the rapper claimed he had been told not to wear.

“He wore it all week,” Davidson refuted. “Nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I would have suggested that it might upset some people, like your wife [Kim Kardashian West] or every black person ever.”

“I know you’re like, ‘No, this is the real me, I’m off the meds.’ Take ’em!” Davidson said. “There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on ’em. … If I ever got on a plane and the pilot said, ‘I just want you to know, this is the real me flying the plane,’ I’d jump out. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.”

Davidson summed up his bit with a red hat of his own that read “Make Kanye 2006 Again.”

Davidson’s remarks came shortly after the rapper deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

West — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder — recently revealed he’s off his medication and announced the delay of his album Yandhi, which was supposed to drop on Sept. 29, the same day of his SNL performance.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the rapper is struggling as the eleventh anniversary of his mother Donda’s death approaches.

“If you remember, it was a year ago that this happened … almost exactly a year ago,” an insider close to the rapper told PEOPLE exclusively about his controversial actions in recent weeks. “It happens every fall as we get close to the anniversary of his mom’s death.”

Donda died in 2007 of heart disease while suffering “multiple post-operative factors” following a plastic surgery operation.