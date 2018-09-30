Ariana Grande Shares Optimistic Post About How 'Life Starts All Over Again' During 'The Fall'

Days after Ariana Grande went on an emotional Twitter spree in which she begged for “one okay” day, the singer found herself looking forward to what the future holds.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old pop star shared an uplifting quote on her Instagram Story.

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall,” read the quote, which was attributed to late writer F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Hours earlier, the pop star was on hand to support fiancé Pete Davidson during Saturday Night Live’s season premiere. Sharing a photo of the comedian backstage, Grande wrote, “live from ny,” alongside a small heart.

As a lot has changed in Davidson’s personal life since SNL went off the air earlier this year, Saturday’s episode featured lots of jokes about the star’s high-profile engagement.

“I got engaged and no one could believe it. I can’t believe it,” Davidson remarked. “I get it, she’s the No. 1 pop star in the world and I’m that guy from SNL that everyone thinks is in desperate need for new blood.”

Davison also went on to reveal that he “obviously” wanted the pair to get a prenup, because “God forbid we split up and then she takes half my sneakers.”

“Look, I’m totally comfortable being with a successful woman, I think it’s dope. I live at her place,” he continued, before joking that he’s come up with a sure-fire way to make sure Grande has a reason to stay with him for life.

“Last night I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs,” he said. “I believe in us and all, but I just want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”

Two weeks ago, Grande’s team announced that while the singer continues to heal after a number of tragic events, she will be taking “some much needed time to heal and mend.”

In addition to opting to skip the 2018 Emmy Awards, Grande also made the decision to drop out of performing during SNL’s premiere.

However, while the singer has decided to take some time to focus on herself, she misses her fans and wants to get back on tour to reconnect with them.

“I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but hi. ily. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted,” Grande tweeted on Friday, in response to a fan who told her to “take all the time” she needed to heal.

While many fans were elated to hear about the potential tour, some were hesitant, with one person telling the singer, “We don’t want you to go on tour and then regret it.”

“Id never regret it. my happiest moments are with y’all and on stage and stuff. i think it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn. hi i’m being too honest and people r gonna tear me apart but idc anymore. lol,” Grande responded.