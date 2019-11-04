Ariana Grande Has ‘Learned and Healed’ in the Year Since ‘Thank U, Next’: I 'Feel Somewhat Whole'

Ariana Grande is doing some reflection in honor of the one-year anniversary of her hit single “Thank U, Next.”

On Sunday, the pop star, 26, shared a series of tweets where she opened up about what she has learned in the time since her song dropped, which came shortly after her split from former fiancé Pete Davidson.

“Happy birthday ‘thank u, next,” she wrote. “i can’t believe i’ve spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can’t believe how many sessions w my therapist i’ve had, how many times i’ve sung this song, how much i’ve learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal !”

“It’s been one hall of a productive, emotional, wild and yet … happy! year,” Grande continued. “Thankful for my babies who have provided me with endless strength, energy and inspiration… and to my friends who have held me together on the road and at home. i’m sure they’re just as exhausted lmao.”

Despite the year of change, the singer jokingly admitted that she still has some things to learn in life.

“Update: i still don’t know s— ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like other than hanging with pups and piggy which i’ve learned is … actually … more than enough !” she wrote.

“Anyway, not sure why this anniversary has made me ramble on so much but …. my heart feels good,” she added. “Even though everything is up in the air / i still have a million questions … i’ve accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. i guess. love u.”

Several weeks after Grande released the single last November, she dropped the highly anticipated music video that included a variety of references to films Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, and Legally Blonde. (Plus, a cameo from Kris Jenner!)

The video, which broke the record for most simultaneous viewers on a YouTube premiere, saw the songstress channeling Mean Girls’ Regina George as she flipped through a “Burn Book” of three of her ex-lovers: Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and Davidson.

The lyrics also include a mention of Grande’s ex Mac Miller, who died of an accidental drug overdose in September 2018, just one month before she ended her engagement with Davidson, 25.

24 hours after the video was released, Grande opened up to her fans on Twitter about where the idea to pen the self-love anthem came from.

“Well …………. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc,” Grande wrote on Twitter last December, in response to a fan who asked who came up with the idea to write the song.

However, Grande followed up her difficult day with a fun outing with her friends.

“My friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings,” she continued. “It was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon.”

In December, Billboard ranked “Thank U, Next” as the fourth best song of 2018, behind Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up,” Travis Scott‘s “Sicko Mode,” and Cardi B.’s “I Like It”