Ariana Grande Calls Lady Gaga a 'Literal Angel' in Birthday Tribute: She 'Changed My Life'

Lady Gaga got an extra special birthday message from Ariana Grande.

Although the “Stupid Love” singer has yet to give her fans an update on how she chose to celebrate her 34th birthday, the “7 Rings” hitmaker wasn’t shy about showering her with love.

“Happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways!” Grande, 26, wrote in a heartfelt social media tribute on Saturday, along with a photo of the pair cuddling up together.

“I’ll tell u more about it later but … u make my heart feel so full and happy and understood @ladygaga,” she added. “Wishing u all the joy in the world today and every day !”

The touching birthday message came just days after Gaga announced she was delaying the release of her upcoming album due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica,” Gaga wrote in a lengthy message on Tuesday, adding that the record, which was previously set for an April release, would be coming out later this year.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” she added.

Acknowledging that some of her fans would likely feel upset with her decision, Gaga encouraged them to stay positive.

“I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time,” she added. “And until that time comes, LET’S ALL STAY HOME! But I promise you that when we can go out again, I’m going to make it SO MUCH FUN. I can’t wait to be dancing with you all!”

Although the pop star has been keeping her distance from her parents and grandparents, she’s found company in boyfriend Michael Polansky.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” Gaga wrote last week, alongside a snap with Polansky.

Gaga and the 36-year-old tech investor were first spotted together in December 2019 at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas.

She went on to make their relationship Instagram official in February, sharing a photo of the pair cuddling up on a yacht.