Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth Team Up to Cover '60s Feminist Anthem 'You Don't Own Me'

Two contemporary divas have teamed up for a modern take on a female empowerment classic.

Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth have released a remake of Lesley Gore’s 1963 proto-feminist anthem “You Don’t Own Me.” The track will appear on Chenoweth’s new album For the Girls, a 12-track collection that pays tribute to a number of legendary musical women, including Barbra Streisand, Doris Day and Carole King.

In addition to Grande, the album features guest vocal spots from Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire.

Soon after the song dropped on Friday, Grande, 26, offered her congratulations to Chenoweth on Twitter.

i have always loved you and i always will @kchenoweth 🖤 congratulations on your new album and thank you from the bottom of my heart for having me be a part ! i truly can’t put into words how much it means to me ! i truly can’t believe this is even real https://t.co/uinJ7InQaU pic.twitter.com/zK1e1yCTz8 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2019

“i have always loved you and i always will @kchenoweth,” she tweeted. “🖤congratulations on your new album and thank you from the bottom of my heart for having me be a part ! i truly can’t put into words how much it means to me ! i truly can’t believe this is even real.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Throwback Photo Sporting Her Signature High Ponytail

Image zoom Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Chenoweth, 51, responded by thanking Grande for her kind words. “You are my baby and i love you. I couldn’t be more proud of you. Thank you for blessing the works with your gift. And for being on my record. I love you very much.”

REALTED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Performs with Barbra Streisand — and Calls It the ‘Best Night of My Life’

Best known for originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway musical Wicked, Chenoweth will promote For the Girls with a nationwide tour, including an eight-night residency at New York City’s Nederlander Theater.