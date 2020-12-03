Ariana Grande Kisses Boyfriend Dalton Gomez in Sweet Black-and-White Instagram Snapshot

Ariana Grande is loving life with Dalton Gomez by her side.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer shared a selection of photos on Instagram, highlighting "some life stuff," as she described in the caption of her post.

First featuring a picture of the moon and then a photo of her holiday decor, the third photo in the series was an adorable black-and-white shot of the "Into You" singer and her beau planting a kiss on each other's lips.

In the comments section of the post, fans of the singer shared their admiration for the couple, where one user wrote, "This made my heart melt! 🥺💖" as another added, "omg you and dalton are the cutest my hearttt🥺."

Elsewhere, the slideshow also featured a video of a Zoom call between Grande and her family, as well as a photo of Gomez cuddling closely with the Grammy awarding-winning songstress' beloved dog, Myron.

Earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE that Grande and Gomez have been dating since January and were social distancing together at her Los Angeles home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days," the source said at the time. "One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton."

Then in May, the couple made their first official appearance together in the music video for "Stuck with U," Grande's duet with Justin Bieber.

In the video, which was filmed during quarantine, Grande and Gomez sweetly dance, twirl and hug as they flash big smiles at one another. Similarly, he also showered his girlfriend with support for a promotional video she made for "Rain on Me," her chart-topping collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Later in June, the couple made things Instagram official when the "Moonlight" singer shared a gallery on the photo-sharing app that featured photos and videos of her pups, a childhood snap and a sweet image of herself cuddling with her real estate agent boyfriend.

"almost 27 :)," she captioned the series of photos.

Then in August, Grande celebrated her boyfriend's birthday with her favorite videos and photos of the couple on Instagram. "hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u," she wrote.