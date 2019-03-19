Ariana Grande Kicks Off Sweetener Tour with Touching Tribute to Her Late Ex Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is keeping Mac Miller‘s memory alive.

On Monday, Grande, 25, kicked off her Sweetener tour at Times Union Center in Albany, New York with a sweet tribute to her late ex-boyfriend, who died of an accidental overdose on Sept. 7. He was 26.

Fans at the concert revealed on Twitter that Grande had Miller’s music playing at the venue as attendees waited for the show to begin.

“Ariana Grande is playing Mac Miller right before her opening song for Sweetener tour rn and my heart can’t handle it SO MANY TEARS,” one concert goer tweeted.

“They’re playing Mac while we wait for Ariana,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Ariana Grande had Mac Miller’s music playing while people got into their seats for her concert,” another fan expressed adding four crying face emojis.

“Aaaaand they’re playing Mac Miller at the Ariana Grande concert. Not emotional no no no not at all,” a different user wrote.

It is not clear as to what songs of Miller’s were playing.

The sweet gesture came just two months after Grande shared a cryptic message on Miller’s birthday.

“Miss u,” the “7 Rings” singer wrote on the morning on Jan. 19 in a since-deleted Tweet, without sharing any additional information.

Hours later, Grande shared a series of photographs of the pair together on her Instagram Story. In one image, the pair smiled together at what appeared to be a recording studio, while in another, they embraced outside.

Grande paid tribute to Miller again in November on the first Thanksgiving after his death.

Grande shared a poignant Facebook memory from 2017, when she and Miller were giving thanks together.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Decked out with festive emojis, the image showed the pair nuzzling heads. “A pie,” she had captioned it the year before. Now she added a new caption: “You’re v missed.”

Grande and Miller called it quits last May after two years of dating.

Their split came as a shock to fans as just one month before, Miller gushed about Grande on Twitter after she released “No Tears Left to Cry.”

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Getty

“Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed You. One of a kind,” he tweeted.

Two weeks later, Grande started dating Pete Davidson. The pair got engaged on June 11. However, Grande and Davidson called off their engagement in October.

“It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source tells PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”