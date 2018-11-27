Ariana Grande Jokes About Ending Engagement to Pete Davidson in 'Thank U, Next' Video Teaser

Ariana Grande may prefer ex-fiancé Pete Davidson not joke about their break-up, but she’s fine with poking a little fun at it herself.

In a teaser for the upcoming music video for her most recent hit “Thank U, Next,” the pop star, 25, has actors pretending to be characters from Mean Girls and quoting some of the teen flick’s most iconic lines from its “Who is Regina George?” scene.

“Ariana Grande broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me and I broke off an engagement,” says original Mean Girls cast member Stefanie Drummond directly to the camera.

The Saturday Night Live actor, 25, and Grande split in October after a whirlwind relationship that began in May. Less than two months after they started dating, they decided to marry, but the singer later called it off because it was too much too soon, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Based on the teaser, the video also stars Jonathan Bennett, who famously played jocky heartthrob Aaron Samuels, as well as musician Troye Sivan and YouTubers Colleen Ballinger and Gabi DeMartino.

“One time on Twitter, I heard Ariana was pregnant, so I got pregnant so we can be pregnant at the same time,” Ballinger (A.K.A. Miranda Sings) says, the camera panning out to show her growing baby bump. “Turns out it was just a rumor.”

“I heard she’s a lesbian now and dating some chick called Aubrey,” Sivan quips. “It’s f—ing sick.”

Bennett appears to reprise his Mean Girls‘ role by quoting one of the film’s most memorable lines. “Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back,” he says, adding, “She’s not wrong!”

Other hysterical one-liners from the clip include: “Ariana says ‘honest to God, knock me out,’ so I decided to punch myself in the face — it was awesome,” and “I heard if you record her snoring and play it backwards, it sounds like Fantasia.”

It ends with a “Coming Soon,” using the same font from Mean Girls‘ logo.

Tina Fey’s 2004 comedy is only one film being parodied in the highly anticipated video. She’s also paid homage to 13 Going on 30, Bring It On and Legally Blonde.