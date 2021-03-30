"So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!" wrote John Legend about the news

Ariana Grande to Replace Nick Jonas as a Coach on The Voice for Season 21: 'I Am Beyond Thrilled'

Call her coach!

On Tuesday, Ariana Grande announced that she will be joining The Voice's 21st season as a coach, replacing Nick Jonas, who returned to the franchise last year.

"surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining [Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton] next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!" the 27-year-old tweeted. "[Nick Jonas,] we will miss you."

Grande joins an exclusive list of iconic artists including Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Shakira and Christina Aguilera, to serve as coaches on the NBC show.

"So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!" Legend, 42, tweeted, reposting Grande's announcement.

Fans were ecstatic to hear the announcement.

"I've never really seen the show and now I'm definitely tuning in. 🙌🏽," wrote one fan on Instagram.

"I had to check to make sure it wasn't April Fools 😂," another wrote.