Their Hearts Will Go On! Ariana Grande and James Corden Recreate That Iconic Titanic Scene

Watch out, Céline Dion — Ariana Grande is coming for your Titanic crown!

The pint-sized powerhouse vocalist, 25, swung by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday. And seeing as she and Corden are both Broadway vets — he even won a Tony Award in 2012 for his leading performance in One Man, Two Guvnors – it only made sense that the two would collaborate together on a new musical adaptation of James Cameron’s 1997 masterpiece.

Of course, the story of the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic has already been given the stage treatment before, in Maury Yeston’s 1997 Tony-winning best musical, Titanic. So this time, Grande and Corden, 39, turned Cameron’s movie into a jukebox musical.

Stepping into the roles of Jack and Kate, which were made famous by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, they performed the entire story in one, epic 5-minute take.

There were songs like Styx’s “Come Sail Away,” Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl,” Timbaland’s “The Way I Are,” Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance,” One Direction’s “Steal My Girl,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” and Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” to name a few — each coordinating with the film’s major plot points.

When Jack and Kate consummated their romance? Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me.” Jack’s floating away to his death? “NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.” Oh, and when the ship hit that iceberg? Vanilla Ice’s “Ice, Ice, Baby.”

Perhaps the most iconic moment was the romantic “I’m flying, Jack” scene at the boat’s bow — which Grande and Corden reenacted while singing the Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly,” natch.

The whole thing ended in a duet of Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

That song, off the Titanic soundtrack, dominated the airways for well over a year, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide and taking home a slew of awards including the Oscar for Best Original Song and Grammy for record of the year.

Dion herself even celebrated the 20th anniversary of her smash hit with a performance of the tune at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Meanwhile Grande, who made her Broadway debut in Jason Robert Brown’s 2008 musical 13, is gearing up for the release of her fourth album Sweetener.

To help promote it, she’ll be back on The Late Late Show Wednesday for Carpool Karaoke.

