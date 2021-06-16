Ariana Grande and James Corden Celebrate 'No Lockdowns Anymore' in Epic Hairspray-Inspired Skit

Marissa Jaret Winokur — who originated the role of Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray on Broadway — also makes a cameo appearance in the parody

Oh, oh, oh! Ariana Grande and James Corden are celebrating the end of COVID-related lockdowns in most American states.

On Tuesday evening, the 27-year-old singer teamed up with the late-night comedian, 42, for an epic musical parody performance on The Late Late Show, sung to the tune of "Good Morning Baltimore" from Hairspray.

Titled "No Lockdowns Anymore," the clip opens with Corden exiting his home in a bathrobe, as he exclaims that he woke up "feeling okay" for the first time in months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. "Got the vaccine and it's been two weeks," he sings on the track. "There's life in the streets!"

Grande eventually joins in, singing about the excitement of getting her hair cut and heading back to the gym, before she is joined by Marissa Jaret Winokur - who originated the role of Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray on Broadway - to sing more about getting back to normalcy.

"It's been so long since I've put on my shoes / So oh, oh, let's hit the club / Or get drunk and get matching tattoos," the duo croon together.

As of Tuesday, 43.9% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated while 52.6% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this month, another late-night show celebrated gradual reopenings amid the COVID-19 pandemic when Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show to honor Broadway's eventual comeback with a star-studded musical number alongside host Jimmy Fallon.

Titled "Broadway's Back" and partially set to the tune of "You'll Be Back" from Miranda's smash hit Hamilton, the skit finds the duo paying tribute to an array of Broadway hits, including West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen and The Book of Mormon, among many others.

Opening with Fallon, 46, lamenting a world without Broadway, Miranda, 41, tells the late-night host that "Broadway's coming back" before the two - in classic musical fashion - break into song to celebrate.