Ariana Grande Will Take a Ride in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

Ariana Grande is hitting the road with James Corden!

The 25-year-old singer will appear in an upcoming installment of The Late Late Show‘s recurring Carpool Karaoke segment.

Corden, 39, teased the appearance on Monday, tweeting out an image of the lyrics to “No Tears Left To Cry” — the first single of Grande’s upcoming album Sweetener (out Aug. 17).

“Learning these…” he wrote.

Grande took notice, writing Corden, “Sick, what for?” His response? “Just, y’no, life and in case I get stuck in traffic.”

The CBS late night show’s official account later posted Corden’s tweet to Instagram to confirm that Grande was in fact appearing on Carpool Karaoke.

Just, y’no, life and In case I get stuck in traffic x https://t.co/cRN48LnIHt — James Corden (@JKCorden) August 7, 2018

This isn’t Grande’s first time on Carpool Karaoke.

She previously took a spin on the segment’s spinoff Carpool Karaoke: The Series, joining Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane for a duet of “Suddenly Seymour” — the ballad from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s beloved 1982 musical Little Shop of Horrors.

It was a dangerous appearance for the “Dangerous Woman” singer. At one point, MacFarlane briefly slammed on the brakes during the duet, but that didn’t faze the stars.

“We almost died! But the belting was more important!” Grande said after they finished the song. “I like that we didn’t skip a beat. That’s what comes from being a theater person. You stay in it!”

Meanwhile, Grande is gearing up for a big launch for Sweetener. The talk-show circuit will likely be the first time she addresses her engagement to fiancé Pete Davidson.

In addition to Carpool Karaoke, Grande will also take the stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20, where she will sing her latest single “God Is a Woman.”

The powerhouse vocalist is up for five awards that night — one for artist of the year, and four for her music video “No Tears Left to Cry,” including video of the year and best pop video.

