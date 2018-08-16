Ariana Grande Gets Carried Away & Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumors in Between Carpool Karaoke Tunes

Ariana Grande took the passenger seat on The Late Late Show‘s recurring Carpool Karaoke segment, Wednesday — and used her time in-between tunes to clear up a few rumors.

The 25-year-old singer joined host James Corden, 39, for his latest musical ride, a day after the two blew through a jukebox musical version of James Cameron’s Titanic in just one take.

While Grande’s appearance on Carpool Karaoke was mostly about the music — with the powerhouse vocalist singing through her catalog of hits like “Dangerous Woman,” “Side to Side,” “No Tears Left To Cry” and new single “God Is a Woman” — Corden did get a chance to ask Grande about the strangest rumor she’s ever heard about herself.

“Tons of pregnancy stuff,” Grande responded, knocking down gossip reports about her and fiancé Pete Davidson. “People really want me to be pregnant. They always want it, they want it so bad. Every other week, there’s a pregnancy thing.”

James Corden and Ariana Grande CBS

Another rumor that Grande can’t seem to shake? That she needs to be carried everywhere by her security.

“There was a picture of me being carried by my tour manager, because I had just shot a video in point shoes. And I posted it because I thought it was cute. My toes were bleeding, I was in pain,” Grande said, recounting how the gossip got started.

“So that isn’t true? You don’t get carried everywhere?” Corden wondered, Grande quickly responding, “No that’s so stupid. Are you crazy?”

Though it may not have been true, Corden turned the rumor into reality when the pair went for a Starbucks run (where yes, Grande ordered a grande soy latte).

“Hello I’m Ariana Grande. I must be carried,” she told the barista, as she sat on Corden’s back.

“Did you know I demand to be carried everywhere?” she announced to the other Starbucks patrons, all taping her on their phones. “That is the kind of pop star that I am. If you see me anywhere it’s cause I didn’t walk there myself, I promise.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane Totally Nail Broadway’s ‘Suddenly Seymour’ – and Narrowly Avoid a Car Crash

Back in the car, Grande and Corden closed out their segment with a surprising duet: “Suddenly Seymour,” the ballad from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s beloved 1982 musical Little Shop of Horrors.

Both listed the musical as their dream to star in, though Grande has sung the part before. She previously sang “Suddenly Seymour” on her first trip with Carpool Karaoke, that time with Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane rather than Corden.

That visit was technically on the segment’s spinoff show Carpool Karaoke: The Series, but Grande and Corden made no mention of it Wednesday night.

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Shuts Downs Speculation She Delayed Album to Compete with Ariana Grande

Also gone unmentioned? Grande’s mysterious bandaged hand.

Before filming the segment earlier this month, she showed off her injury on her Instagram story, telling her fans, “Well Mr. Corden, today’s off to a wild start.” Grande also wrote on the image, “bleeding ‘n smiling.”

When asked by a fan what happened, Grande wrote, “you’ll see ……….. it’s so …… stupid.”

Grande’s new album Sweetener is out Friday.