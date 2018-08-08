Ariana Grande Jokes About Injuring Herself Filming Carpool Karaoke: 'My Bandage Looks Sick'

Ariana Grande just discovered Carpool Karaoke is all fun and games — until she gets hurt!

On Tuesday, Grande, 25, shared a black and white selfie on Twitter in which she showed off a large bandage wrapped around her hand (also visible is her $100,000 engagement ring from fiancé Pete Davidson). Along with the picture, she tweeted “but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick … i’ll be ok one day,” tagging Carpool Karaoke host James Corden.

but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day pic.twitter.com/uBABjvksVP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

The “God Is a Woman” singer also shared a little about the incident on her Instagram story. In the first clip, she held up her bandage while walking as she said, “Well, Mr. Corden, today is off to a wild start.” She also wrote on the image, “bleeding ‘n smiling.”

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Shuts Downs Speculation She Delayed Album to Compete with Ariana Grande

Naturally, the bandage piqued fans’ interest, prompting a discussion on Grande’s Twitter. One follower asked her what happened, and she responded, “you’ll see ……….. it’s so …… stupid.” Another asked if she had fun, and she answered, “omg cute. yes, tons of fun. and i love my bandage it’s so cool, i will miss it when i heal.”

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Teams Up with Pete Davidson for ‘Loco’ Video

you’ll see ……….. it’s so …… stupid https://t.co/Dm10NuLJeP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

omg cute. yes, tons of fun. and i love my bandage it’s so cool, i will miss it when i heal. https://t.co/kc0i40YJRG — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

The news of Grande’s Carpool Karaoke appearance first broke on Monday when Corden, 39, teased it with a tweet that included a picture of printed-out lyrics to her hit song “No Tears Left to Cry.” He captioned it, “Learning these…” which prompted Grande to respond, “sick what for.” He then answered, “Just, y’no, life and In case I get stuck in traffic x.”

sick what for https://t.co/bhHlndL153 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

It’s been a rough week physically for Grande and Davidson, 24. Grande previously shared a photo on her Instagram story featuring her tending to the Saturday Night Live star’s own hand injury. In the caption, she revealed that Davidson hurt himself while filming rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s new music video for his song “Loco.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Will Take a Ride in James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke

This is Grande’s second time Carpool Karaoke. She first appeared on the series version of The Late Late Show segment in August 2017 and sang a duet with Seth MacFarlane from the musical Little Shop of Horrors.

The Late Late Show airs at 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS.