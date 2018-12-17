'Frantic' Ariana Grande Tried to See Pete Davidson After Note but He's 'Ignoring Her': Source

On Saturday, Ariana Grande tweeted that she was “downstairs” if Pete Davidson needed her following his troubling note. PEOPLE confirms that Grande did in fact head her ex-fiancé’s way at 30 Rock — but is yet to make contact.

“Ariana and Pete haven’t really been in contact since the split, but this doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about him,” a Grande source tells PEOPLE. “She was frantic after she saw his Instagram message. She feels terrible that he isn’t feeling well.”

On Saturday, the Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, posted an alarming message on his now-deleted Instagram account: “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, took notice. “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” she wrote. “I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.”

Grande’s outreach was for naught. “Pete didn’t want to see Ariana,” the source explains. “As of Sunday, Ariana had not been able to reach Pete. He is ignoring her.”

Grande’s concern for Davidson’s well-being is partly rooted in her grief over ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died at age 26 in September of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

“Ariana is still traumatized by Mac Miller’s death,” the source says. “She doesn’t want anything to happen to Pete too.”

Hours after he posted the note, Davidson briefly appeared on SNL to act in a pre-taped skit and to introduce a musical performance.

A New York Police Department public information officer told PEOPLE that officers did a welfare check on Davidson on Saturday, as TMZ first reported.

Grande expressed concern about Davidson earlier in December after he posted on Instagram, “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

Asking her followers “to please be gentler with others,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Story, “I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. i care deeply about pete and his health.”

“but you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. i can promise u that,” Grande continued. “so please let whatever point you’re trying to make go. I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”