Inside Ariana Grande's Life with New Husband Dalton Gomez — 'He Is Perfect for Her': Source
Ariana Grande married luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez at home in an intimate ceremony on May 15
From "Dangerous Woman" to married woman!
On Saturday, May 15, Ariana Grande, 27, married luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 25, and insiders are opening up about why he's the one.
"They're a great fit together," a friend tells PEOPLE. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."
A second source adds of Gomez: "He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."
Grande began dating Gomez in January 2020. After the coronavirus crisis hit the U.S., she she moved back to L.A. from New York to quarantine with Gomez.
"Their life together is pretty special," the source adds.
Out of the spotlight, the pair built a solid foundation — and Gomez popped the question in December. While the pop star initially expected to have a big wedding, she and Gomez decided to tie the knot in a small, intimate ceremony now rather than wait until after the pandemic, sources say.
And over the weekend, the couple said "I do" at Grande's idyllic home in Montecito.
"They got married," Grande's rep told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement on Monday. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
