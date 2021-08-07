Ariana Grande Wishes Husband Dalton Gomez a Happy 26th Birthday: 'I Love You Infinitely'

After paying tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in Friday's Fortnite concert, Ariana Grande honored her husband Dalton Gomez with a sweet Instagram Story on Saturday

Ariana Grande is enjoying every minute of wedded bliss with Dalton Gomez.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 28, celebrated her husband's 26th birthday on Saturday. "Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend," Grande wrote in an Instagram Story. "I love you infinitely."

She included the note with a photo of the two of them sitting in a pair of giant Dutch wooden clogs from their recent Amsterdam getaway. Grande also posted a black-and-white selfie of the two of them kissing on their wedding day.

Grande married the real estate agent in May during a private ceremony at their Montecito, California, home.

"They got married," her rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The Positions artist began dating Gomez in January 2020 before they spent their quarantine together. The couple later announced their engagement in December.

"They're a great fit together," a source told PEOPLE after the wedding. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

Her birthday tribute came just a day after Grande found a sweet way to honor her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in her Fortnite concert on Friday. During her 15-minute set, she included their collaboration "The Way" from her 2013 debut studio album Yours Truly. Miller's vocals accompanied Grande's avatar as she climbed heavenly steps in the massive Rift Tour event.

Grande recorded "The Way" with Miller in 2012 and they later began dating in 2016. The couple also collaborated on the 2016 single "My Favorite Part," which appeared on his fourth studio album The Divine Feminine. They later broke up in May 2018.

Miller died that September from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26. "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans," Miller's family said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

"By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f—," Grande told Vogue of their relationship in 2019. "He was the best person ever, and he didn't deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming… less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away."

"It's just such a beautiful gift, I think, that he kind of touched the world with," Grande added of his posthumous album Circles. "I think the thing he'd want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it."

Kicking off her three-day Fortnite Rift Tour, Grande's Friday set also included "Raindrops (An Angel Cried)," "7 Rings," "Be Alright," "R.E.M.," and "Positions."