Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez Enjoy Date Night at Christina Aguilera's Hollywood Bowl Show

"Screaming," Grande wrote on her Instagram Story, as she took in Christina Aguilera's concert on Friday at the Hollywood Bowl, where she was accompanied by husband Dalton Gomez and some friends

Ariana Grande is a firm believer in icons supporting icons.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 28, took in Christina Aguilera's sold out concert with the Los Angeles Philharmonic on Friday at the Hollywood Bowl, where she was accompanied by husband Dalton Gomez and some friends.

"Screaming," Grande wrote with a clip of Aguilera, 40, performing her 2003 single "Fighter" onstage. "I love you. Congratulations to you & the @laphil on a STUNNING show."

She and her friends could be heard cheering in another clip, as Aguilera kicked off her 2006 bop "Ain't No Other Man" with one of her iconic signature vocal riffs. "Dead," Grande captioned the video.

Christina Aguilera Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande has been known to do an uncanny impression of the Burlesque icon. They even teamed up for a performance of "Into You" and "Dangerous Woman" on the season 10 finale of The Voice in 2016, when Aguilera was a coach. Grande is making her coaching debut on the singing competition series with season 21, which premieres September 20 on NBC.

The Positions artist recently returned from a trip to Amsterdam with Gomez, 25, whom she married in an intimate ceremony at their Montecito, California, home in May. "They got married," Grande's rep confirmed to PEOPLE. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

