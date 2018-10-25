Ariana Grande Says She's Healing Through Music After Calling Off Engagement with Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande has been relying on music — and her pet pig — to help her get through a difficult few months.

While talking to her fans via Twitter on Wednesday, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer revealed that she was working on new music and getting ready to release U.S. tour dates, just one week after calling off her months-long engagement to Pete Davidson.

“It fixes everythin [sic],” Grande, 25, tweeted after a fan commended her passion for music.

But music isn’t the only thing helping the pop star get through a tough time. Piggy Smallz — the pet pig Grande adopted with Davidson — has also brought joy to her life.

“the absolute love of my life,” she wrote, referring to her tiny companion. “i have no idea what i did …… to deserve her”

Ariana Grande's Twitter Ariana Grande/Twitter

Ariana Grande Twitter Ariana Grande/Twitter

RELATED: Now that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Parted, Who Will Get Pet Pig Piggy Smalls?

Grande has had a lot of highs and lows over the past few months. She and Davidson called it quits last week, nearly five months after the Saturday Night Live star, 24, proposed in June.

Davidson popped the question weeks after they began dating, following Grande’s May breakup from rapper Mac Miller, who died in September of a suspected drug overdose. He was 26.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Though Grande recently released her latest album Sweetener in August — naming one of the tracks after her ex-fiancée — getting back in the studio has been helping the singer cope with the difficult period in her life.

“it ain’t work when u love it r u kiddin !” she tweeted on Wednesday after a fan praised her hard work. “i’m the luckiest girl in the world to be able to do this s— n express myself n heal this way …. my lifeline tbh thank U for listening n allowing this to be my life”

Ariana Grande Twitter Ariana Grande/Twitter

RELATED: Ariana Grande ‘Focusing on Work’ Amid Pete Davidson Split: ‘Her Family Is Worried About Her’

Her Twitter discussion with fans came just a few days after the star revealed she was taking an Internet hiatus following her newly single status.

“It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

Grande officially returned to work last Tuesday, performing “The Wizard and I” during the final taping of Wicked’s 15th-anniversary special, which will air on NBC later this month.

At the event, which also marked her first public appearance post-split, the pop star was without her 3-carat, $93,000 engagement ring and covered up her “Pete” finger tattoo.

Ariana Grande Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While she was excited to return to the stage, Grande revealed that it wasn’t easy at first.

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!” she captioned a photo that showed off her makeup, specifically her green lip shade. “Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye”

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Honors Manchester Victims on ‘Challenging’ One-Year Anniversary of Bombing: ‘I Love You with All of Me’

A source close to the singer also told PEOPLE just days after her breakup that she’s been using work as a way to get through a very emotional year, but still, her loved ones were concerned about her mental health.

“She’s staying strong and focusing on work right now, but her friends and family are definitely worried about her,” the source said. “Ariana’s been through a lot and emotionally things have been so up and down for her this year.”