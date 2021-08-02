Ariana Grande to Headline Fortnite's In-Game 'Rift Tour' Concert Series

Ariana Grande will perform at Fortnite's online concert series from Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8

The next Fortnite concert is officially on the way — and Ariana Grande will be front and center.

Epic Games, developer of the popular video game, announced Sunday that the singer will headline its upcoming online concert, "Rift Tour."

"From August 6-8, take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide," Epic Games said in a statement.

Grande, 28, will perform in-game with five showtimes over three days to reach global audiences: Friday at 6 p.m. ET, Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12 a.m., 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

The singer also shared the news on her social media accounts, posting a promo video of the event, featuring her playable animated character.

This isn't Fortnite's first music tie-in. Last year, rapper Travis Scott logged on for his "Astronomical" in-game concert, which saw more than 12.3 million people online as he debuted his collaboration with Kid Cudi.

Inspired by the work of Cactus Jack, the event took place in the battle-royale game and included both performances and in-game rewards, like special outfits and other Scott-themed goodies. Grande's virtual concert series is said to follow suit, with her own themed rewards for gamers.

Scott's Fortnite concert was the first of five "other-worldly" tour dates the popular online game put on over the following three days.