Ariana Grande Transforms Her Home into a 'Haunted Hotel' for Star-Studded Halloween Party

Ariana Grande wasn’t messing around this Halloween!

On Friday, the pop star, 26, hosted a costume party called “Ariana’s Twilight Zone” at her home — which she terrifyingly transformed into a “haunted hotel” with the help of design planner Tricia Smith Brown.

“Thank you @triciasmithbrown & team for transforming my home into the most stunning, haunted hotel,” the “7 Rings” singer shared on Instagram in a since-deleted post. “I can’t believe how incredible everything and everyone was. thank you for making all my spooky, twisted, twilight zone dreams come true.”

In the post, the singer shared some footage of the spooky set-up, which featured a long candle-lit dinner table occupied by creepy skeletons and chilling music playing in the background.

Grande’s brother, Frankie James, and their mother Joan were both in attendance, with Frankie sharing a photo of the trio from a photo booth and captioning it, “the family that scares together… 👻👻👻👻.”

The 36-year-old dancer also shared a series of photos with some other famous faces who stopped by the spectacularly scary party, including Demi Lovato and Lizzo.

The “Thank U, Next” singer was dressed in her The Twilight Zone inspired costume for the event. Grande transformed herself into one of the characters from the iconic series’ “Eye of the Beholder” episode.

Before the big costume reveal, the singer shared a scene from the episode, in which a young woman named Janet Tyler goes through a series of surgeries in order to look like everyone else finally. When her bandages are taken off, the audience sees that nothing appears wrong with her face — until the other characters are taken out of the shadows and have upturned noses and giant, twisted mouths.

The point of the episode is to prove that beauty is in the “eye of the beholder,” as Janet is terrified of the man she’s supposed to go live with, who in our world would be considered attractive.

On Wednesday, Grande finally made her big reveal, first sharing two videos of herself cast in shadows before sharing two posts of her epic costume.

“[F]inal procedure was a success,” she wrote in the caption for one of the snaps, in which she stares up at the camera with a cigarette in hand, in reference to Janet Tyler’s failed “final procedure.”