The pop star married her luxury real estate boyfriend Dalton Gomez in Montecito, California, on May 15

Ariana Grande 'Happy' She Married Dalton Gomez in 'Intimate Wedding Now' Rather Than Waiting: Source

Ariana Grande didn't want to wait to call Dalton Gomez her "Forever Boy."

When the pop star, 27, got engaged to the luxury real estate agent, 25, last December, she originally started making plans for "a big wedding," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

But while waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside, Grande and Gomez felt ready to become husband and wife.

"She realized that she would rather have a smaller, more intimate wedding now," says the source. "She's very happy they were able to pull it off quietly."

Grande shocked fans when her representative confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that she and Gomez had gotten married at their home in Montecito, California, on Saturday, May 15.

"They got married," Grande's rep said. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

As with their big day, Grande and Gomez have kept their relationship private since they began dating in January 2020. Last June Grande moved from New York City to L.A. to quarantine with Gomez as their relationship grew serious, according to multiple sources.

While hunkered down at home, the couple built a solid foundation out of the public eye.

"Dalton is a great guy. He is very focused on work and low-key," an insider said in December of Gomez, who inspired Grande's most recent album, Positions. "He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private. They have been able to get to know each other in peace."

Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande

Grande's new happiness comes after a difficult few years for the star, who dealt with post traumatic stress disorder after a suicide bomber targeted her May 2017 concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds.

The following year, she mourned her rapper ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died in September 2018 of an accidental drug overdose, and she ended a brief engagement to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, 27, after a whirlwind courtship.

In Gomez, Grande — who is set to appear as a coach on the next season of The Voice — found stability.

"Dalton is hardworking and focused," says the source. "He is perfect for her."