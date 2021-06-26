28 of Ariana Grande's Greatest Achievements (So Far)

In March, Grande announced that she will be joining The Voice as a coach for season 21. The star will be replacing Nick Jonas.

"surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you," she tweeted.

Jonas shared his support in a tweet, writing, "Congrats@ArianaGrande! You're going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family."