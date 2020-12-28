"This phase of her life has been very quiet and uneventful in a good way," a source says of Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Fiancé Dalton Gomez Got to 'Know Each Other in Peace' During Quarantine: Source

Ariana Grande spent her time out of the spotlight falling in love.

The pop star, 27, started to get serious with her now-fiancé Dalton Gomez, 25, while quarantining amid the coronavirus crisis.

The pair began dating in January. As they spent time together at her home in New York City in March, when the coronavirus crisis hit the U.S., "she realized he is very special," says an insider. When Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, returned to Los Angeles for work, Grande followed.

"It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance," adds the insider. "She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

Image zoom Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande | Credit: Ariana Gomez/Instagram

Indeed, on Sunday, Grande revealed in an Instagram post that Gomez had popped the question with a pearl-and-diamond ring. "forever n then some," the Grammy winner — who just released her new Netflix concert movie Excuse Me, I Love You — captioned a series of photos announcing the engagement news.

Image zoom Ariana Grande's engagement ring | Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram

"Dalton is a great guy. He is very focused on work and low-key," the insider says of Gomez, who inspired Grande's romance-driven sixth album, Positions, her fifth to top the Billboard 200 chart. "He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private. They have been able to get to know each other in peace."

Now as Grande prepares to walk down the aisle, her loved ones couldn’t be more thrilled.

"Ari's family is very happy. Everyone loves Dalton. He is great for Ari," says the insider. "This phase of her life has been very quiet and uneventful in a good way. They are very happy that she is marrying Dalton."